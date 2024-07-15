WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $2.25 Million in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
DYNF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,245. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.
About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF
The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
