WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,428 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.