WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
BATS NOBL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,428 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
