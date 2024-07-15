WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 395,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,627,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 449,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

