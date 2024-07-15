WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $277.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

