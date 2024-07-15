WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PDEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. 14,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $826.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

