Voyager Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.91 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 454,403,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,931,011 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
