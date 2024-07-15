Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 4,656,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

