Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.55. 5,238,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $518.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

