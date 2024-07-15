VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 558,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,004. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

