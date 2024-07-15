Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

