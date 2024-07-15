UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00009584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and $444,192.26 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00115033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,997,320 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,998,930.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.75592637 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $325,184.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

