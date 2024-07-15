Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE UL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. 3,254,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

