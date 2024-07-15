UBS Group Cuts E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $4.20

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.