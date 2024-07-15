TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $297.58 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.91 billion and approximately $297.58 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,123,724,635 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

