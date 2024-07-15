Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $187.23 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $25.53 billion and $187.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00012211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,246.34 or 1.00013032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00067728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,993,932 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,960,619.199978 with 2,506,911,210.986349 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.30401152 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $172,754,282.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.