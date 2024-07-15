The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,653,000 after buying an additional 214,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after buying an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,739,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger
Kroger Price Performance
NYSE KR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.