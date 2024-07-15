The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DQ. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $41.37.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after buying an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

