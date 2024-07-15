The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRTG remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,474. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
