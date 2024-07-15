The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRTG remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,474. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

