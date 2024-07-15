Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. 155,955,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

