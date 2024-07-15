Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.