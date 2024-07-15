Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.67.

TECK.B stock opened at C$69.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.18. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$47.47 and a 12-month high of C$74.37. The firm has a market cap of C$35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

