TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after buying an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

