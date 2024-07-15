TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 664 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 111.1% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

