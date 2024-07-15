TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 76,452 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 756,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

