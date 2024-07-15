TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 48,517 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 144,191 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

