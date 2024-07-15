TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in McKesson by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.66. The stock had a trading volume of 594,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,688. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.87 and a 200-day moving average of $534.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

