TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $881,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.73. 579,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.