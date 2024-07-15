TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,121,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 507.5% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of AVSU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

