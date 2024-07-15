TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

