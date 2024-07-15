TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VSS traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 228,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,739. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

