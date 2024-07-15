T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $121.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.10.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.