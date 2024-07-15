Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Trims Stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,242 shares during the period. MorphoSys accounts for 0.5% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. SAL Trading LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MorphoSys by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.73). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

