Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Has $325,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,549. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

