Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Grows Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1,521.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft makes up 4.3% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,847. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

