Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Buys 1,325 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 1.0% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

BHP stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $59.27. 2,595,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.