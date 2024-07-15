Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 740,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VIZIO by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,601. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research raised VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

