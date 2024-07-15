Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANA. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 639,198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 146,303 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of SANA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. 1,418,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,257. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

