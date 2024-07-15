Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 323,600 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,000. Nutrien accounts for 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Nutrien as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,256. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

