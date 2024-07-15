Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

SEB traded up $34.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,084.92. 3,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,955.33 and a 1-year high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

