Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 331,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,824. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

