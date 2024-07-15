Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.