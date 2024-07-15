Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. 1,090,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

