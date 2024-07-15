Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGEE traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,941. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

