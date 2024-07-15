Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,520,000. Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $10,552,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $12,313,000.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. 819,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

