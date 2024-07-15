Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $8.83 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,991,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

