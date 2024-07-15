Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $40.86 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,859,000. Boeing accounts for 1.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

