Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $12.01 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,006,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of State Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 2.7 %

STT stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. 2,974,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.