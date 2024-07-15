Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 2,402,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

