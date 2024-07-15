Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1,997.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.0% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

VRSK stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,491. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $279.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.65 and its 200-day moving average is $244.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $517,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

