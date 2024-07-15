Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 78,366 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $140.64. 957,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Get Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.