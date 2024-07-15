Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 45,734 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,260,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.0 %

ARE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

